Business

JTI Korea launches Ploom Tech on Coupang

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:48       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:49
Ploom Tech bundle set (JTI Korea)
JTI Korea said Tuesday it is the first global tobacco firm to launch e-cigarettes on Coupang’s platform.

The company’s flagship hybrid e-cigarette Ploom Tech will now be available on the South Korean e-commerce giant’s Rocket Delivery service.
To celebrate the launch, JTI said it will offer a 50 percent discount for all users buying the bundle set -- Ploom Tech Starter Kit, which contains a battery, a USB charger and an adapter, a mouth piece and a carrying case -- at 17,500 won ($14.60).

For customers using normal delivery service, the Ploom Tech Starter Pack and a mouth piece will still be offered at 17,500 won, which is 50 percent cheaper than the original price.

Ploom Tech was recently introduced on other local e-commerce platforms, including Naver’s Smart Store, Tmon and Interpark.

It is a heat-not-burn product that uses a liquid cartridge, which generates heated vapor, which passes through a capsule containing tobacco leaves.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
