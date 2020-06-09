JTI Korea launches Ploom Tech on Coupang

Ploom Tech bundle set (JTI Korea)
JTI Korea said Tuesday it is the first global tobacco firm to launch e-cigarettes on Coupang’s platform.
The company’s flagship hybrid e-cigarette Ploom Tech will now be available on the South Korean e-commerce giant’s Rocket Delivery service.
To celebrate the launch, JTI said it will offer a 50 percent discount for all users buying the bundle set -- Ploom Tech Starter Kit, which contains a battery, a USB charger and an adapter, a mouth piece and a carrying case -- at 17,500 won ($14.60).
For customers using normal delivery service, the Ploom Tech Starter Pack and a mouth piece will still be offered at 17,500 won, which is 50 percent cheaper than the original price.
Ploom Tech was recently introduced on other local e-commerce platforms, including Naver’s Smart Store, Tmon and Interpark.
It is a heat-not-burn product that uses a liquid cartridge, which generates heated vapor, which passes through a capsule containing tobacco leaves.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)