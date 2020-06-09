 Back To Top
Business

LS Cable & System ramps up CSR activities amid pandemic

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:08
Employees pose a photo after delivering food and household goods to those in need. (LS Cable & System)


LS Cable & System is promoting activities with the local community near its workplace, focusing on areas such as recovery from COVID-19, “talent donations” from executives and employees and support for welfare organizations.

The cable maker recently provided 100 million won ($83,451) to the food pack business in Sejong City. It is a project to provide food and household goods to the elderly living alone, children without parents and people on low-incomes, all groups that are having particular difficulties due to the prolonged closure of welfare facilities amid the pandemic.

LS Cable & System also continues to provide support for vehicles used by social welfare facilities, scholarships for children, and culture and art education for disabled people. It is also supporting housing improvements for those in need in Donghae, Gangwon Province.

The firm’s executives and employees take part in volunteering activities as part of these efforts. For example, company volunteers provide electrical safety inspections, starting with traditional markets in 2017, in what has become a representative social contribution program for LS Cable, the company said. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
