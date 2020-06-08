Top diplomats of S. Korea, Hungary discuss coronavirus, bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)







The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary spoke by phone Monday to discuss how to cooperate over the coronavirus pandemic and bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.



Speaking to her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed thanks to the Hungarian government for allowing South Koreans to enter the country in late April in exception to entry restrictions over virus concerns.



She explained that although South Korea has managed to flatten the curve in recent months, authorities remain on high alert as the country has seen sporadic infections continue in Seoul and its surrounding areas.



In response, Szijjarto highlighted the importance of bilateral relationship, noting that South Korea had become the biggest foreign investor for his country as of last year. He called for efforts to normalize exchanges after the pandemic eases.



In Monday's talks, Kang also thanked Hungary for awarding 38 South Korean rescue workers medals of merit for their roles in searching for victims of last year's boat sinking in Budapest, which left 25 Koreans dead and one still missing.



Hungary hosted a memorial ceremony in its capital late last month to mark the first anniversary of the accident. (Yonhap)