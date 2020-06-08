 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, Hungary discuss coronavirus, bilateral ties

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 21:34       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 21:34
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)



The top diplomats of South Korea and Hungary spoke by phone Monday to discuss how to cooperate over the coronavirus pandemic and bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

    Speaking to her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed thanks to the Hungarian government for allowing South Koreans to enter the country in late April in exception to entry restrictions over virus concerns.

    She explained that although South Korea has managed to flatten the curve in recent months, authorities remain on high alert as the country has seen sporadic infections continue in Seoul and its surrounding areas.

    In response, Szijjarto highlighted the importance of bilateral relationship, noting that South Korea had become the biggest foreign investor for his country as of last year. He called for efforts to normalize exchanges after the pandemic eases.

    In Monday's talks, Kang also thanked Hungary for awarding 38 South Korean rescue workers medals of merit for their roles in searching for victims of last year's boat sinking in Budapest, which left 25 Koreans dead and one still missing.

    Hungary hosted a memorial ceremony in its capital late last month to mark the first anniversary of the accident. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114