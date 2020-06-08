Hyundai, Kia record highest sedan sales in three years

Hyundai Motor’s New Grandeur (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Monday that with the launch of new models and shifting consumer tastes seeking more driving comfort, sales of its sedans recorded a three-year high.
According to South Korea’s largest automaker, sedans accounted for 48.5 percent of total passenger car sales in the January-May period, the highest figure since 2017, when it hit 50.1 percent.
In 2018 and 2019, sedan sales during the first five months accounted for 43.8 percent and 43 percent, respectively.
Hyundai Motor said its bestselling cars in May were the face-lifted Grandeur, Avante and Sonata.
A total of 13,416 units of Grandeur were sold last month, followed by Avante (9,382) and Sonata (5,827).
New sedan models also led sales at Kia Motors, especially the third-generation K5 that was launched last year -- a total of 36,679 have sold this year.
“New models with upgraded design and marketability have pulled up sales of sedans from January to May,” said a company official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)