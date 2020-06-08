 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul faces season's first heat wave advisory

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 16:18       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 17:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The season's first heat wave advisory will be issued in Seoul this week, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Monday.

The KMA said the heat wave advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday in eastern Seoul, three areas of Gyeonggi Province -- Pocheon, Yangju and Uijeongbu -- and the central city of Cheongju.

This is the first heat wave advisory of the year in Seoul.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest sensible temperature is projected to exceed 33 C for more than two days, or damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather.

The KMA issued a heat wave advisory Monday for Daejeon, Sejong and a number of inland cities and counties nationwide, including Yongin and Icheon of Gyeonggi, Chuncheon and Wonju of Gangwon, Cheonan and Gongju of South Chungcheong, Chungju and Jecheon of North Chungcheong, Jeonju and Iksan of North Jeolla, and Andong and Pohang of North Gyeongsang.

Gyeongsan was hit particularly hard by the sultry weather, as this year's first heat wave warning was issued for the North Gyeongsang city, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 3:30 p.m. The maximum apparent temperature soared to 37.5 C in Gyeongsan, also just south of Daegu.

A heat wave warning is issued when the highest sensible temperature is projected to exceed 35 C for more than two days.

"The whole country will be generally clear but the maximum apparent temperatures will rise to 33 C or higher until Wednesday under the influence of high pressure located in the East Sea," the KMA said, while  forecasting sporadic rain for Jeju Island and the southern regions between Thursday and Sunday.

The onset of heat waves coincided with Monday's full-scale resumption of classes at elementary and secondary schools across the country. About 1.35 million more students -- in the first grade of middle school and the fifth and sixth grades of elementary school -- went back to their classrooms on the day in the final round of the government's four-phased reopening plan, which started with high-school seniors on May 20. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114