 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Vice unification minister visits DMZ war remains excavation site to take look at forestry project

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 15:32       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 15:32
(Cultural Heritage Administration-Yonhap)
(Cultural Heritage Administration-Yonhap)

Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho visited a war remains excavation site inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Monday to take a first-hand look at a research project to restore forests in the region, his office said.

During his visit to Arrowhead Ridge in the central border town of Cheorwon, Suh was to be briefed by the Korea Forest Service on its research plans to restore the forest region and enhance biodiversity, officials said.

The research kicked off Monday and will run through Friday.

The region is where South Korea has been carrying out a war remains excavation project since 2018. The South had originally planned to carry out the project jointly with the North under a military tension reduction agreement in 2018, but the North has since refused to join the project.

Arrowhead Ridge was one of the fiercest battlefields during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The unification ministry said it will actively support the research project in cooperation with the defense ministry, the United Nations Command and other relevant government ministries. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114