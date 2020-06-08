BAT Korea offers discount for Glo Pro, Glo Mini

Glo Pro (BAT Korea)
BAT Korea said Monday it will kick off a promotional event for its latest product Glo Pro and Glo Series 2 Mini, offering them at discounted prices on its website and at convenience stores.
BAT Korea said it planned the event to mark the successful launch of Glo Pro and to express appreciation to online customers.
The tobacco maker said it is starting the event at its official website from Monday, and for convenience stores across the country from June 29.
From the website, customers can receive a discount of up to 70 percent to buy the Glo Pro at 30,000 won ($25). In convenience stores, the product will be offered at a 50 percent cheaper price of 50,000 won.
For the Glo Mini, it will be sold at 9,900 won at both its website and convenience stores, the company said. The promotional event will be held until the product runs out of stock, the company added.
“Earlier this year, we saw limited lines of Glo Mini and Glo Sense being sold out when we held a promotional event to celebrate the New Year,” a BAT Korea official said.
“This time, we have come up with the event to express our appreciation for our customers.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)