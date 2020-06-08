 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

BAT Korea offers discount for Glo Pro, Glo Mini

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 17:58       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 17:58
Glo Pro (BAT Korea)
Glo Pro (BAT Korea)

BAT Korea said Monday it will kick off a promotional event for its latest product Glo Pro and Glo Series 2 Mini, offering them at discounted prices on its website and at convenience stores.

BAT Korea said it planned the event to mark the successful launch of Glo Pro and to express appreciation to online customers.

The tobacco maker said it is starting the event at its official website from Monday, and for convenience stores across the country from June 29.

From the website, customers can receive a discount of up to 70 percent to buy the Glo Pro at 30,000 won ($25). In convenience stores, the product will be offered at a 50 percent cheaper price of 50,000 won.

For the Glo Mini, it will be sold at 9,900 won at both its website and convenience stores, the company said. The promotional event will be held until the product runs out of stock, the company added.

“Earlier this year, we saw limited lines of Glo Mini and Glo Sense being sold out when we held a promotional event to celebrate the New Year,” a BAT Korea official said.

“This time, we have come up with the event to express our appreciation for our customers.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114