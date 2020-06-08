 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Heavy promises improved safety measures at workplaces

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:28       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:28
(Hyundai Heavy Industries Group)
(Hyundai Heavy Industries Group)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, South Korea's top shipbuilder, said Monday it will make improving safety for its workers its top priority amid a series of accidents at its workplaces.

The move was followed by its decision last week to spend an additional 300 billion won ($244 million) to beef up safety for its workers over the next three years.

The group now plans to spend a total of 1.64 trillion won during the cited period to improve safety at the facilities of its nine affiliates, including Hyundai Heavy.

In the January-May period, four workers at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the group's shipbuilding unit, died in safety accidents.

Kwon Oh Gap, chief executive of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., the group's holding company, visited Hyundai Heavy's shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday to inspect whether the safety steps are properly in place, the group said in an emailed statement.

Last week, the labor ministry said it will put the group on its special regulatory supervision list until the group's safety system is improved. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114