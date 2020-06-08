 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

K League inks deals to promote game content overseas

By Lee Sae-byul
Published : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Jun 8, 2020 - 14:50
(Korea Professional Football League-Yonhap)
(Korea Professional Football League-Yonhap)

Korea Professional Football League said it has signed a contract with two European platforms -- 433 and COPA90 -- specializing in soccer content to promote its game videos abroad.

Based in the Netherlands, 433 posts minute-long video clips featuring soccer matches on its Instagram account, which is followed by more than 40 million users of the photo-sharing platform around the world.

Founded in the UK, COPA90 has 4 million subscribers and shares soccer clips that feature athletes and game highlights on its YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

K League has been releasing game videos through the two platforms since May 8.

Korea Professional Football League inked the deal with the two online platforms after its videos were well received by international viewers. For instance, 433 shared a K League video capturing an impressive feat by Gangwon FC’s Cho Jae-wan -- dubbed the “tornado-potato-shoot" -- attracting 7.5 million views.

By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114