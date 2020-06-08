K League inks deals to promote game content overseas

(Korea Professional Football League-Yonhap)
Korea Professional Football League said it has signed a contract with two European platforms -- 433 and COPA90 -- specializing in soccer content to promote its game videos abroad.
Based in the Netherlands, 433 posts minute-long video clips featuring soccer matches on its Instagram account, which is followed by more than 40 million users of the photo-sharing platform around the world.
Founded in the UK, COPA90 has 4 million subscribers and shares soccer clips that feature athletes and game highlights on its YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
K League has been releasing game videos through the two platforms since May 8.
Korea Professional Football League inked the deal with the two online platforms after its videos were well received by international viewers. For instance, 433 shared a K League video capturing an impressive feat by Gangwon FC’s Cho Jae-wan -- dubbed the “tornado-potato-shoot" -- attracting 7.5 million views.
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)