‘Phantom’ to sing at MMCA

From left: Jonathan Roxmouth playing the Phantom, Claire Lyon playing Christine, Music Director David Andrews Roger and Matt Leisy playing Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” pose for photos in front of the MMCA Seoul in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. (S&Co)
The international tour production of musical “The Phantom of the Opera” is to collaborate with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA), sharing an online performance by its lead actors singing iconic numbers from the musical in front of the MMCA Seoul.
The live outdoor performance will be streamed online Friday on MMCA’s YouTube channel and local video sharing platform Naver TV. The three lead actors will sing “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night” against the backdrop of the MMCA Seoul, while the production’s music director David Andrews Roger accompanies the singers on the piano.
“The Phantom of the Opera” is the only global tour production in Korea being staged through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Though the performances were halted for a while after two of its cast members tested positive for the new coronavirus, performances resumed in April, and has been back on schedule since then.
The MMCA announced it will work on creating an online performance series for its four venues across Korea. The three venues of the MMCA in Seoul, Gwacheon and Deoksugung are closed until Saturday as the government reintroduced stricter social distancing guidelines for the Seoul metropolitan area in late May. The MMCA Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province remains open.
Meanwhile, the Seoul engagement of “The Phantom of the Opera” is to continue at the Blue Square Interpark Hall in Itaewon, Seoul, until Aug. 7, followed by more performances in Daegu from Aug. 19.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
)