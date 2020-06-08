Volvo Cars Korea adds momentum with lifetime warranty, wider network plan

Betting big on the South Korean market with a focus on superior customer service, Volvo Cars Korea has introduced a lifetime auto parts warranty here -- the first such guarantee by a carmaker here -- while vowing to increase its network by 25 percent.
“The introduction of lifetime warranty will dramatically decrease consumer concerns over the maintenance cost of an imported vehicle, as well as enable them to enjoy the attractive features of our vehicles for a long time,” said Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo.
The automaker has been recording double-digit growth for eight consecutive years and sold a total of 10,570 units of cars last year, about 24 percent increase on-year.
It has also marked over 10,000 units of annual sales last year for the first time.
Based on such momentum, the automaker said it would continue to give priority to customer service and network expansion so customers can enjoy the experience of “Swedish luxury.”
The lifetime service will allow customers to receive repairs on auto parts that have been changed at its official after sales service center, regardless of the number of times they have received the service and how long they have had the car.
Those who have changed auto parts after June 1 and have agreed to offer personal information to Volvo Cars Korea will be eligible to receive the lifetime warranty, the company said.
But those who change the registered owner certificate or personally repair or remodel the vehicle’s auto parts will not be eligible, according to Volvo.
Currently, there are 27 Volvo Cars Korea service centers across the country with three more sceduled to open in Busan, Cheonan and Suwon this year.
The automaker said it has been diversifying service center locations to increase contact point for customers.
In May, Volvo Cars Korea opened its first service center on Jeju Island, a region which has risen as a new market for imported car sales following the influx of population and high demand of travelers. In April, two service centers opened in Gyeonggi Province -- in Pangyo and Uijeongbu.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
