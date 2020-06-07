[BANKS OF FUTURE] Virtual banks come of age in COVID-19 era

(Clockwise) Fintech startup Viva Republica CEO Lee Seung-gun, Naver Financial Group CEO Choi In-hyuk, K bank CEO Lee Moon-hwan and Kakao Bank CEO Yoon Ho-young (Yonhap and respective companies)







The Korea Herald is publishing a series of articles on South Korea’s fast-growing online-only banks and fintech firms facing opportunities and challenges. This is the first installment. -- Ed.





Virtual banks that have no physical presence but offer immediate services online have been touted as banks of the future in recent years, despite resistance from traditional players.



Labeling them as financial services of the future seems far-fetched. In recent months, they have grown faster than anticipated -- though not sure if it’s good or bad –- due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a world where things may never be the same, online-only banks are striving for financial innovation, seeking to go beyond the domain of established players that have built strong customer confidence over decades.



On proliferating demand for contactless services across industries and the South Korean government ‘s drive to nurture new businesses to spur economic growth, online banks are now enjoying an unexpected opportunity to expand their operations, and take the next step forward to become a dominant force in the retail finance sector.



Money transfer or saving accounts are, so far, the only services online banks can offer. But enjoying growing interest and investment, online-only banks and homegrown fintech companies that boast technological prowess are set to test their limits.



Among the companies that have recently been put on the fintech map are portal operators Kakao and Naver, both of which are fast expanding their presence in the realm.



Their emergence is in line with the government’s new policies to nurture internet-only banks, which allow nonfinancial companies to own up to 34 percent of an online bank. Concerned over excessive influence of conglomerates in the financial market, the government had long banned nonfinancial companies to hold more than a 4 percent stake in financial firms before the new online-only bank rules were set up in August, 2018.



With the eased regulations, Kakao Bank, founded in 2017, made a turnaround last year with its net profit standing at 13.7 billion won. Backed by the nation’s largest mobile messenger firm Kakao, the online bank’s subscriber base has surpassed 12 million, which is more than a fifth of the nation’s entire population. The number of monthly active users exceeded 10 million -- the largest among banking apps available in the nation.



“By offering user-friendly services and benefits, Kakao Bank will try to become customers’ go-to bank,” said Yoon Ho-young, CEO of Kakao’s banking unit, in an online media event late last month. He said the company was preparing to go public, but refused to give details on the exact schedule.



“The firm’s planned initial public offering will be aimed at raising capital to achieve sustainable growth,” he said.



The combined market share of Kakao Bank and its rival K bank is still relatively small, at 2.3 percent, but they are considered to have gained growth momentum in earnest with the widespread of contactless financial services, according to experts.



“Internet and mobile financial services will further gather steam with ‘contactless’ being widely accepted in a range of areas,” said Yoon Kyeong-soo, a researcher at the KDB Future Strategy Institute of the state-owned Korea Development Bank.



K bank, which was founded just several months before Kakao Bank, has been struggling since it was blocked from raising new funds from its major shareholder, KT, which was accused of violating the antitrust law here. The local law does not allow a conglomerate if found to have breached antitrust rules, to become the largest stakeholder of a financial firm.



The nation’s first online-only bank saw a silver-lining earlier this year as the government relaxed the rules. Its synergies with the telecom company, not just its vast subscriber network but also KT’s competitive edge as a technology firm, is what K bank wants to differentiate itself from its peers.



“K bank has developed a credit rating model by utilizing consumers’ financial and telecommunications data, which helps even financially marginalized people to use banking services and products, such as loans,” said Kim Dong-woo, a spokesperson, adding “It will keep focusing on deploying network technology to offer values for customers.”





