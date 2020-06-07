[News Focus] Court set to decide on Samsung heir Lee’s arrest

A South Korean court will decide Monday whether Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong should be arrested over his possible involvement in a series of corporate frauds surrounding a 2015 merger between two key affiliates.
The high-stakes courtroom battle will resume at the Seoul Central District Court from 10 a.m., which will be attended by Lee and two ex-executives of Samsung Group -- Choi Ji-sung, former future strategy office chief, and Kim Jong-joong, former head the strategy team. The court’s decision is expected to come out later in the day or early next morning.
Last Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office filed for arrest warrants for Lee and the two former officials on charges of violating the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act on illegal transactions, market manipulation and the Act on External Audit of Stock Companies.
If issued, the de facto leader of the country’s largest conglomerate will return to prison in two years and four months after release. He was in prison for almost a year on corruption charges.
After digging into the case for over 1 1/2 years, prosecutors suspect Lee and the two former executives intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of their merger, to help Lee in his managerial succession from his ailing father Lee Kun-hee.
Prosecutors suspect that the group misled shareholders and investors by providing false information to the market to complete the multibillion-dollar merger.
The arrest of the vice chairman will depend on whether the prosecution is able to provide clear and convincing evidence which can prove that the merger was designed to enable Lee to secure control of C&T, a de facto holding company of Samsung Group for succession.
Whether Lee directed or was aware of the alleged wrongdoing, including the price manipulation during the controversial merger and fraudulent accounting practices of Samsung Biologics, through reports by company executives, will be another crucial factor.
Prosecutors and financial market regulators suspect that Samsung Biologics inflated its valuation by approximately 4.5 trillion won in 2015 after fraudulently changing the method used to calculate the value of its stake in Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with US-based Biogen. Samsung C&T is the largest shareholder of Samsung Biologics with a 43.44 percent stake.
Samsung Group, which has been denying the allegations concerning the heir’s involvement, reiterated legitimacy of the financial procedures on Sunday.
“The merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was proceeded legally in accordance with relevant laws and procedures. Samsung Biologics’ accounting process was also handled in compliance with international accounting standards,” it said in a statement.
Some consider seeking an arrest warrant for Lee is excessive, given a slim chance that he will flee. In criminal cases, a judge issues a warrant only if a suspect has no fixed dwelling or there are reasonable grounds to believe that a suspect may attempt to escape or destroy evidence.
Even if, he manages to avoid arrest, prosecutors could seek for a warrant again or put him under investigation without being detained.
In recent weeks, speculation has simmered that the end is near for the yearlong investigation as prosecutors summoned Lee two times late May.
Having faced 38 summons of 11 former and current executives over the past year, Lee requested the prosecution on June 2 to convene an investigation review committee to let external experts, such as lawyers and law professors, determine the validity of his indictment.
With the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant, Samsung’s attempt to involve public opinion against the prosecution’s prolonged probe through the committee has fizzled out, according to experts.
