Pet industry business inspections to start Monday

(Yonhap)
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will work with local governments to crack down on unlicensed businesses in the pet industry and others that violate industry regulations.
The special inspection will run for three weeks starting Monday and affect a wide range of businesses in the pet industry, including those that sell and import pets.
Inspectors will check on business operators to make sure they hold valid licenses and have completed all required training sessions. They will also look at whether price lists are visible in pet stores, whether animal facilities have proper drainage systems and carry out regular disinfection, and whether owners adhere to labor regulations.
Animal breeders will be expected to maintain manageable numbers of animals, as well as separate spaces for sick animals and animals giving birth. Also on the checklist are transaction records and records detailing the kinds of animals kept and sold, which must be archived for at least two years.
“As more people are getting involved due to the steady growth of the pet market, consumer protection and animal welfare should be enhanced through sound and fair business practices,” said a ministry official.
Unregistered enterprises will be fined and those caught violating industry regulations will face different administrative penalties, which could include suspension of business, the ministry said.
By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com
)