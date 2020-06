The most popular apartments in Seoul are new and located in Seocho-gu, according a recent report.Local real estate company Real Estate 114 surveyed the average price of apartments by year and district in Seoul as of last month.By year, it found that new apartments in the first to fifth year of occupancy were the most expensive at an average of 1.38 billion won ($1.14 million). By district, Seocho-gu had the highest average sale price of 2.57 billion won.