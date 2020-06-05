 Back To Top
National

N. Korea blasts leaflet campaigns in South, threatens to shut inter-Korean office

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 5, 2020 - 23:24       Updated : Jun 5, 2020 - 23:24
Civic groups in Seoul fly the leaflet balloons across the inter-Korean border last week. (Yonhap)
Civic groups in Seoul fly the leaflet balloons across the inter-Korean border last week. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Friday threatened to shut down an inter-Korean liaison office as it continued to criticize South Korea over civilian-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.

"We will abolish the inter-Korean liaison office located in the Kaesong industrial complex immediately," the North's United Front Department said in a statement condemning the anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the leaflet campaign, saying good faith and reconciliation can never go together with such hostile activities.

"Clearly speaking, the South Korean authorities will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on while making sort of excuses," she said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday. (Yonhap)
