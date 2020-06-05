Hyundai delays delivery of GV80 SUV following engine vibration issue



Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's No.1 carmaker, said Friday that it will delay delivery of its diesel-powered GV80 sport utility vehicle due to engine vibration issues.



In a notice sent to customers who ordered the company's first-ever uber luxury SUV by its high-end Genesis sub-brand, Hyundai confirmed that there have been intermittent problems with the engine.



The engine at the center of the problem is a new longitudinal in-line six diesel that is exclusive to the GV80.



The company said engineers have determined that the shaking is being caused by carbon buildup when the engine is at low rotation per minute mode for prolonged periods of time. Hyundai stressed that the problem does not directly affect safety.



"Hyundai is working to find a solution and will notify consumers once more detailed checkups become available," the automaker said. It then apologized to customers who have ordered the car for the unexpected delay.



There have been some 8,000 GV80 with the six cylinder engine delivered in South Korea, with 10,000 more on order.



Hyundai then said that the delivery delay does not mean that it has stopped production of the SUV since it has two gasoline engine models that have not suffered from the same problem.



A diesel version of the GV80 is sold in South Korea for upwards of 89 million won ($73,600), with most of the driving assistance, safety and comfort options included. (Yonhap)