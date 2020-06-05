 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Video] When will tourists return to Myeong-dong?

Embattled travel industry slams Seoul’s tourist spots

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 5, 2020 - 18:12       Updated : Jun 5, 2020 - 18:12

English, Chinese and Japanese conversations are widely heard in Myeong-dong -- Seoul’s famous shopping district for foreign tourists. Shops here typically hire at least one Chinese-speaking employee at the counter to serve Chinese shoppers.

In recent months, it is somewhat difficult to hear the three different languages widely used in Myeong-dong, as the number of inbound tourists sharply declined in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Around the world, countries have tightened border controls and restricted air travel, leading to a drop in the number of reservations linked to both domestic and overseas travel.

South Korea is also feeling the fallout. The travel industry took a massive hit as the number of inbound and outbound tourists plunged. Shopping centers are not as crowded as they were, as people are reluctant to go out for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus. The number of people taking pictures of the bustling streets is small, as well.

Despite the reopening of businesses and schools across the world, it is too early to say that we are ready to go out and fly to far-off places for fun. Vacation plans for the upcoming summer season have been disrupted. Please check out the video to see how Seoul’s No. 1 foreign shopping spot is preparing for a rebound.


Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)  
Video shot and edited by Park Su-bin (qlstnqkr1204@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114