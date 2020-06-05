Shin Hye-seon, Bae Jong-ok to star in ‘Innocence’

Actors Shin Hye-sun (left) and Bae Jong-ok attend the premiere for “Innocence” on Thursday. (Sony Pictures Entertainment Korea)



Crime-drama “Innocence,” featuring actresses Shin Hye-sun and Bae Jong-ok, is ready to hit local theaters on Wednesday. Originally slated to open in February, the film has been postponed twice due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



In the upcoming film, Shin plays a hotshot attorney from a big law firm, Jeong-in, who defends her long-estranged mother Hwa-ja, played by Bae, in a murder trial. Hwa-ja, suffering from dementia, is accused of tampering with makgeolli served to guests at her husband’s funeral, leading to the death of one of the guests. Delving into the case, Jeong-in finds suspicious signs of a scheme surrounding the town’s Mayor Chu In-hoe and several townspeople in relation to the construction of a casino in the region.



Veteran actor Heo Joon-ho also stars as Mayor Chu.



The film is the first commercial movie to come from director Park Sang-hyun, who previously assisted direction of well-recognized films “Forever the Moment” (2007) by director Yim Soon-rye and “Bloody Tie” (2006) from director Choi Ho.







“Innocence” (Sony Pictures Entertainment Korea)