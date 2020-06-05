LG to forego new hires in first half of 2020

(Yonhap)

LG Group’s major affiliates LG Electronics and LG Display are unlikely to proceed with the first leg of the semiannual recruitment process in the first half of 2020.



As of Friday, the two companies have yet to give notice of any hiring plans.



Considering the numerous steps that large conglomerates go through to evaluate and sift through hundreds of candidates, the lack of plans at this point of the year indicate the companies are curtailing human resources investment.



Earlier in March, the Korea Economic Research Institute surveyed on the recruitment plans of the nation’s 500 largest companies with 300 employees or more, the result of which showed 27.8 percent of the 126 respondents saying they would reduce hiring or not hire at all in the first half.



As of the end of March 2020, LG Electronics marked a total of 39,958 employees and LG Display 26,404.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)