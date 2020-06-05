E-mart Traders to release 20 million face masks at 26 cents each

Customers buy face masks at the E-mart Traders Wolgye branch in Seoul. (E-mart)
E-mart Traders said Friday it will roll out 20 million single-use face masks, selling them at a price of 320 won (26 cents) per mask.
The warehouse hypermarket store, which is part of the country’s retail giant Shinsegae Group, said it will sell a box of 50 face masks for 15,980 won at its 18 stores across the country from Saturday. Purchases will be limited to one box per person.
E-mart Traders said it was able to sell the product -- a three-layered face mask with a melt-blown filter -- after purchasing in bulk of 20 million from a single manufacturer.
Considering that E-mart Traders sold 9 million face masks including both single-use and KF masks from January to May, the company said it would typically expect the 20 million masks to sell for about a year.
As more people are likely to opt for thinner single-use face masks as the weather gets warmer, however, the retailer said it forecasts the latest volume to sell out within June.
