 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Rubber boat, life jackets found in another suspected illegal entry attempt on western coast

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 17:26       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 17:26
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

TAEAN -- A rubber boat and two life jackets were found on a beach in the country's western coast on Thursday, raising suspicion over another illegal entry attempt in the area.

Coast Guard in the seaside county of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, said they are looking into the case after a local resident reported seeing the rubber boat for five to six days at an unused seawall.

Found inside the 40 hp engine-powered rubber boat were three 1-liter bottles of fuel, a set of tools, including plyers and a plastic bread wrapper, according to officials.

The rubber boat was found roughly 15 kilometers away from another beach in Taean, where a group of eight people from China entered illegally on a leisure boat last month.

The group left Weihai, a port city in the easternmost Chinese province of Shandong, on May 20 and crossed the Yellow Sea to reach South Korea.

The local coast guard has arrested four of the eight Chinese who allegedly came here to look for work. Officials have also apprehended a 45-year-old Chinese national, who had been illegally staying in South Korea, on charges of assisting them.

The coast guard and military have launched a joint probe into the case on possibilities of an illegal entry or pro-North Korean activities.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged the military and coast guard to tighten operations in coastal areas to prevent illegal entries. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114