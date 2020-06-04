LG International Corp., Hancom partner up for global market

Hancom Group Chairman Kim Sang-chul (right) and LG International Corp. CEO Yoon Chun-sung pose for a photo at a signing ceremony at Hancom Tower in Gyeonggi Province. (LG International Corp.)





LG International Corp. and local software maker Hancom Group have partnered for joint overseas expansion, the companies said Thursday.



On the same day, LG International Corp. CEO Yoon Chun-sung and Hancom Group Chairman Kim Sang-chul signed a partnership agreement to jointly advance into the global market and to discuss ways to cooperate, LG International Corp. said.



Under the agreement, LG International Corp. will carry out marketing to export various products and solutions of Hancom Group, while the software maker will support products, services and technologies.



During the meeting, Yoon and Kim exchanged views on ways to collaborate in various areas of business, including the contactless solutions suitable for changing the post-pandemic market, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, robotics and quarantine, LG International Corp. said.



“LG International Corp.’s enhanced overseas network and business planning capabilities will create new values for the market and customers in business cooperation with Hancom Group,” Yoon said. “We will try to come up with specific cooperation issues soon.”



Chairman Kim said in response, “Our technologies have been verified through various references and users such as government ministries, local governments, companies and students through the COVID-19 outbreak. We expect that LG International Corp.’s solid overseas infrastructure and business capabilities will allow us to expand in the overseas market.”







By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



