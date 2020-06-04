 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Han Sung Motor to offer free, unlimited service for engine oil

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jun 5, 2020 - 13:50       Updated : Jun 5, 2020 - 13:50

Han Sung Motor, an official local dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Korea, said Thursday it will offer customers free and unlimited service for changing engine oil and oil filter. 

The promotion applies to those who purchase a new car from Han Sung Motor in June, regardless of models or trims including Mercedes-AMG lineup. 

Through the promotion, customers can enjoy engine oil and oil filter change service at Han Sung Motor’s 20 service centers across the country, even after the official guarantee period of three years. 

Those who purchase compact car lineup including A-Class and CLA will receive the service from the moment of purchase, while those who buy other models will be eligible when the three-year guarantee period ends. 

Han Sung Motor said the promotion will allow customers to enjoy maintenance and repair of Mercedes-Benz cars more efficiently and with better accessibility. 

“We put offering customers the highest satisfaction as a priority. We want to lessen their burden of maintenance costs,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114