 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

'Boy With Luv' by BTS gets over 800m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:17       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 14:17
Screenshot of BTS
Screenshot of BTS "Boy With Luv" MV (Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of K-pop band BTS' "Boy With Luv" racked in over 800 million on YouTube, according to the band's agency Thursday.

The video for the main track on the album "Map of the Soul: Persona," released in April 2019, achieved the feat earlier Thursday, Big Hit Entertainment said.

Featuring US pop singer Halsey, the colorful music video pays homage to the iconic 1952 American musical film "Singin' in the Rain," highlighted by a mass cadence dance near the end.

After its release, the song charted as high as No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The band's "DNA" clip recently became the first music video by a K-pop male group to gain more than 1 billion views on YouTube. "Fake Love," "Fire" and the remixed version of "Mic Drop" all have views of over 700 million.

The septet has announced that it is currently producing a new album to be released in the coming months. BTS also plans to hold a paid online concert, "Bang Bang Con the Live," on June 14. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114