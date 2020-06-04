Body profile: bucket list item of 2020

A woman poses for a body profile photo in black clothing, which photographers suggest for contrast with the skin. (Marshall Studios)



Twelve weeks. That’s how long Kim Tae-hwan, 30, trained before getting his body profile picture taken. Kim had added body profile photos to his bucket list for 2020 after he found out about it while working out with a personal trainer. Kim hoped to have it checked off while he was still 30.



The 12 weeks were not easy, as Kim, a construction site manager, tried to balance work and exercise while working out 14 hours a week. Spending an hour lifting weights, 40 minutes doing cardio exercises and 30 minutes on ab workouts six days a week, he lived on chicken breast and salad, unable to go out for a drink or eat to his heart’s content. Cutting out the water in his body toward the end was a nightmare.



But he did it.



He now has a photo of his body he didn’t think possible, along with an overwhelming sense of accomplishment.



The photo quickly found its way to his Instagram, evoking much admiration and amazement from his followers.





Kim Tae-hwan’s body profile photo after 12 weeks of training. (Courtesy of Kim Tae-hwan)