 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

126 S. Korean-owned stores damaged by US anti-racism protests: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 4, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : Jun 4, 2020 - 11:53
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

A total of 126 South Korean-owned stores in the United States have suffered property damage from intensifying anti-racism protests sparked by the death of a black man at the hands of police, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Philadelphia had the most with 56 cases, with 14 others from Chicago, 10 from Minneapolis, another 10 in St. Louis in Missouri and six from Raleigh, the ministry said. No casualties have been reported.

South Korean diplomatic missions in the United States are working with related local authorities to secure the safety of nationals and minimize asset damage, the ministry said.

Protests have erupted across the US in an outcry over the death of George Floyd by a police officer who pressed his knee onto the victim's neck.

US President Donald Trump's warning of deploying active duty troops to quell the demonstrations has stirred criticism and objection even within the US military and in Congress, including sitting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who publicly opposed the idea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114