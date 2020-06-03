Ardian vows more Asian investments as historic secondary fund closes

A logo of Ardian
France-based international private investment house Ardian said Wednesday it seeks to accelerate its push for more secondary investments in Asia, as the company has reached a historic-high $19 billion commitments to its new secondary fund from global investors.
Secondary investment refers to a purchase of existing private assets and is considered a source of liquidity for institutional investors.
The latest fundraising is expected to underpin Ardian’s position as a lead secondary investor in Asia, a company official said.
“Ardian is playing a leading role in Asia’s secondary market and is planning to increase its Asian exposure. With the funds, (Ardian) is building a positive momentum,” said Ha Won, head of Ardian Singapore and Ardian Korea, managing director, in a statement.
The newly raised funds, eighth of its kind by Ardian, drew 275 investors from nearly 40 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including South Korea. Investors comprise pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, high-net-worth individuals and financial institutions.
Ardian is managing or advising a combined $96 billion won assets, with 15 offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia. Its portfolio ranges from fund of funds, direct funds, infrastructure, real estate and private debt.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)