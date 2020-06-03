Gangwon to hold events marking 70th anniversary of Korean War

Gangwon Province is holding a series of events on June 25, marking the 70th anniversary of the breakout of the Korean War.
The province is holding a special ceremony to remember the victims of the deadly war, which lasted 1950-1953, and pray for lasting peace in the world and on the Korean Peninsula. The official ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Peace Culture Plaza in the border town of Cheorwon, which includes special performances, a merit commendation ceremony, paying tribute to the victims, and reading of an open letter calling for the official declaration of the war’s end.
The armistice agreement in 1953 ceased hostilities, but there has been no formal end to the war.
“Gangwon Province is one of the biggest victims of the Korean War,” Gov. Choi Moon-soon told reporters in Seoul. “The most number of people were mobilized from the province for the war, with more than 10,000 people sacrificed daily on some days.”
“Most of separated families from the war live in the province,” he added. “While resentment, anger and hatred had built up in Gangwon, we wish to transform to a land of forgiveness and reconciliation.”
The program, organized by the province, Cheorwon County, the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee and Peace Corea, is largely divided into three parts.
A prayer breakfast, and service will start the day in the morning at Cheorwon Cheil Church at 8 a.m.
Following the Christian service, the official ceremony will be held, which includes a visit to Arrowhead Ridge, the site of fierce fighting in the Korean War that now falls inside the demilitarized zone. In the evening, a special concert will be held, inviting singer Song Ga-in, Nam Jin, Kim Yeon-ja and Cho Myung-sub, in front of an audience of around 3,000 people. The province said it will make sure to abide by the quarantine rules.
“Marking the 70th anniversary of the war, it is meaningful to hold an event to declare peace in Cheorwon,” said Rev. Park Jong-hwa, director of Kukmin Cultural Foundation. “We hope the event’s motive of achieving peace of health, peace of security and peace of mind will spread around the world.”
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)