Business

Homeplus launches raw fish delivery service on app

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 3, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Jun 3, 2020 - 17:03
(Homeplus)
(Homeplus)

Homeplus said Wednesday it has partnered with Badajari, a seafood company, to launch a raw fish delivery service on its mobile shopping app.

The app, dubbed Homplus Fish market, is a service linked to Noryangjin Fish Market, aimed to expand the distribution network for the traditional market, the company said.

The new service offers a same-day delivery of raw fish menus prepared from the Noryangjin Fish Market. An order made before 2 p.m. would be delivered to the customer by 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, the company said. If the customer wants delivery on weekends, the order should be submitted before 3 p.m. on Friday. The delivery is free of charge.

The service areas are Seoul, Incheon (excluding Ganghwado and Ongjin County), and limited areas in Gyeonggi Province (Gwangmyeong, Anyang, Gwacheon, Seongnam, Gimpo and Ilsan in Goyang and Suji in Yongin).

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
