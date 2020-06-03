Ballet Festival Korea gathers overseas-based Korean dancers for gala shows

Poster image for the 2020 Ballet Festival Korea



The 10th Ballet Festival Korea is to take place June 18-28 at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, introducing a wide repertoire of ballet works from classical to modern.



The festival was originally scheduled to open June 10 with the Korea National Ballet’s performance of romantic ballet “Giselle.” However, the show was canceled due to the government’s decision to apply stricter quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area starting May 29, leading to the festival opening being postponed.





Universal Ballet presents “The Sleeping Beauty” (Kim Kyoung-jin)



The revised schedule has the Universal Ballet’s “Ballet Gala & Aurora’s Wedding” June 18-19 opening the festival. The ballet troupe will present highlights from well-known ballet works such as “Swan Lake,” “The Pirate” and the third act from “The Sleeping Beauty.”





Ballerina Kim Ju-won during tango-ballet “3 Minutes : Su Tiempo”presented at the Sejong Center in 2019 (Park Kyung-il)