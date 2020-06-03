 Back To Top
Business

SPC Group to open Shake Shack store in Daegu

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 3, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : Jun 3, 2020 - 17:11
(SPC Group)
(SPC Group)

SPC Group said Wednesday it will open a Shake Shack store in Daegu in July, its first in the city.

According to the company, the new Daegu store will be located in Dongseongno Spark, a shopping mall with a theme park. It is the second outlet to be launched outside Seoul metropolitan area, after the store in Busan, which opened in July 2019.

The lot is currently covered with a colorful hoarding art depicting the city’s skyline, for which the company cooperated with Xeva a graffiti artist.

The company said it will run a lottery event before opening the store, from June 5 to 30, in which, it will randomly draw 650 people who upload a picture of the hoarding art on Instagram with a hashtag.

Winners will be provided with opportunities to enjoy Shake Shack menus on Community Day, to be held before the official opening of the store, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
