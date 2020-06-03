Audi launches new models of midsized sedans A4, A5

The new Audi A4 (Audi Volkswagen Korea)
Audi Volkswagen Korea said Wednesday it has launched four new models each of its premium midsized sedans Audi A4 and Audi A5.
The new Audi A4 is the fifth-generation face-lifted model and comes in different versions -- A4 40 TFSI, A4 40 TFSI Premium, A4 35 TDI Premium and A4 40 TDI Quattro Premium -- depending on the engine type.
The gasoline engine model, TFSI model, exerts up to 190 horsepower and torque of 32.6 kilogram meters.
The two TDI diesel engine models, TDI Premium and TDI Quattro Premium, come with a maximum of 163 horsepower and 190 horsepower, as well as 38.7 kilogram meters and 40.8 kilogram meters of torque, respectively.
The automaker said the latest A4 sedan has adopted a sleeker, dynamic exterior design with honeycomb-design single frame and dual exhaust pipe design bumper in the rear.
The new Audi A5 is the second-generation face-lifted version which comes in three gasoline engine models and one diesel engine model.
The A5 Sportback 40 TDI Quattro Premium is equipped with TDI turbocharger diesel engine, which exerts up to 190 horsepower.
The A5 Sportback 45 TFSI Quattro Premium, A5 Coupe 45 TFSI Quattro Premium and Cabriolet 45 TFSI Quattro Premium are gasoline models that can put up to 252 horsepower and 40.8 kilogram meters of torque for the former and 37.7 kilogram meters of torque for the latter.
All of the new A5 models come with so-called s-line exterior package, which emphasize the sportiness of the vehicles, according to the company.
The Sportback and Coupe models have chrome window molding and panoramic sunroof, while Cabriolet model comes with an automatic acoustic top which can be opened in 15 seconds while driving under a speed of 50 kilometers per hour.
Safety features such as parking assist system and rear-end camera are set as default in all models.
The price for the new Audi A4 models range from 47.5 million won ($39,014) to 58 million won for A4 40 TDI Quattro Premium.
The new Audi A5’s price starts from 62.5 million won and goes up to 73 million won for the highest Cabriolet model.
