Audi launches new models of midsized sedans A4, A5

The new Audi A4 (Audi Volkswagen Korea)



Audi Volkswagen Korea said Wednesday it has launched four new models each of its premium midsized sedans Audi A4 and Audi A5.



The new Audi A4 is the fifth-generation face-lifted model and comes in different versions -- A4 40 TFSI, A4 40 TFSI Premium, A4 35 TDI Premium and A4 40 TDI Quattro Premium -- depending on the engine type.



The gasoline engine model, TFSI model, exerts up to 190 horsepower and torque of 32.6 kilogram meters.



The two TDI diesel engine models, TDI Premium and TDI Quattro Premium, come with a maximum of 163 horsepower and 190 horsepower, as well as 38.7 kilogram meters and 40.8 kilogram meters of torque, respectively.



The automaker said the latest A4 sedan has adopted a sleeker, dynamic exterior design with honeycomb-design single frame and dual exhaust pipe design bumper in the rear.



The new Audi A5 is the second-generation face-lifted version which comes in three gasoline engine models and one diesel engine model.





The new Audi A5 (Audi Volkswagen Korea)