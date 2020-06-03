 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KGCCI’s female leadership group kicks off 3rd mentorship program

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 3, 2020 - 14:28       Updated : Jun 3, 2020 - 14:28
2020 KGCCI WIR mentors
2020 KGCCI WIR mentors

The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday its female leadership group Women in Korea has kicked-off the third edition of its mentorship program.

The KGCCI WIR group started in 2017 as a cross-industry, cross-national network of female executives to help Korean females in middle management to unlock their leadership potential and accelerate value-driven leadership with a focus on gender, generations and geography.

The WIR mentorship program was created in 2018, aiming to collaborate on solving the pressing issues and problems which women leaders are facing nowadays in a more dynamic business environment.

This year, a total of 50 mentors and mentees working in various industries joined the program, the organization said.

The WIR mentorship program will discuss solutions to work-family balance that is a greater challenge for women with changes in traditional ways of working and living, such as home office or homeschooling, amid the pandemic, the KGCCI said.

The mentors participating this year are female executives from 24 companies, including 3M Korea, Bae, Kim & Lee, Bayer Korea, CJ CheilJedang and Continental Automotive Korea.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114