KGCCI’s female leadership group kicks off 3rd mentorship program

2020 KGCCI WIR mentors



The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Wednesday its female leadership group Women in Korea has kicked-off the third edition of its mentorship program.



The KGCCI WIR group started in 2017 as a cross-industry, cross-national network of female executives to help Korean females in middle management to unlock their leadership potential and accelerate value-driven leadership with a focus on gender, generations and geography.



The WIR mentorship program was created in 2018, aiming to collaborate on solving the pressing issues and problems which women leaders are facing nowadays in a more dynamic business environment.



This year, a total of 50 mentors and mentees working in various industries joined the program, the organization said.



The WIR mentorship program will discuss solutions to work-family balance that is a greater challenge for women with changes in traditional ways of working and living, such as home office or homeschooling, amid the pandemic, the KGCCI said.



The mentors participating this year are female executives from 24 companies, including 3M Korea, Bae, Kim & Lee, Bayer Korea, CJ CheilJedang and Continental Automotive Korea.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

