Renault Captur picked as car of month

Renault Captur (Renault Samsung)
The Korea Automobile Journalists Association said Wednesday it has selected compact sport utility vehicle Renault Captur as car of the month.
The association has been selecting the best model each month among new vehicles and face-lifted versions that were launched within a month, based on five criteria including exterior, interior design, practicality, safety and comfort features, product marketability and purchasing intent.
For the car of the month in June, Audi Q3 and Porsche 911 have been nominated.
Renault Captur received a total of 17 out of 25 points -- four points for exterior design and 3.7 points in the practicality category.
“Renault Captur can be represented as a car with French sensibility and sensuous exterior and interior design, as well as a practical vehicle with driving assistance features applied to all trims,” said an official from the KAJA.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)