S. Korea adds 49 more COVID-19 patients, most in Seoul area

South Korea on Wednesday reported 49 more patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 11,590.
Forty-five of the new cases were found in the Seoul area. Three were recent travelers from abroad who tested positive after passing through airport checkpoints. One was in Daegu.
In less than four weeks since an outbreak emerged at nightclubs in Itaewon, central Seoul, on May 8, the patient count in the metropolitan region -- which includes Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon -- surged to 2,023 from 1,418.
The renewed virus flare-ups have led to a steep rise in the number of people placed in home quarantine, reaching 39,944 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, which is an increase of 1,100 from the same time the previous day. Of the quarantined individuals, 29,613 are linked to overseas travels and 10,331 to local transmissions.
At least 498 have broken quarantine orders so far, with 329 having undergone police investigations and 206 referred to the prosecution.
In a Wednesday meeting of a government committee for COVID-19 treatment and vaccine developments, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Korea would “develop cures and vaccines as quickly as possible, and hopefully become the first in the world to have them -- and even if we aren’t the first to produce them, we will follow through with their developments no matter what.”
The Ministry of Health and Welfare put forward an extra budget proposal of 1.05 trillion won ($862 million) for the COVID-19 response, for raising government stockpiles of protective equipment, installing respiratory-only clinics and funding the development of treatments and vaccines, among other measures.
To boost Korea’s epidemic preparedness, the Ministry of Interior and Safety submitted a bill Wednesday for restructuring the Health Ministry and its subsidiary Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new law elevates the KCDC as a ministry-level institution independent from the Health Ministry, thereby giving it autonomy in management matters such as budget assignment.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)