 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2020 - 09:36       Updated : Jun 3, 2020 - 09:36
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened sharply higher Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains amid hopes of economic reopening and eased Sino-American political turmoil.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.86 points, or 1.57 percent, to 2,120.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 267.63 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 25,742.65 on Tuesday (New York time).

Such an advance followed reports of a reduction of friction between the United States and China over the latter's passing of the new national security law that could undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.

The latest reports suggested China continued to import soybeans from the United States, a key component in their trade deal signed January, dismissing earlier reports that Beijing may be pressuring its state-run importers to stop purchasing American products.

In Seoul, large caps mostly traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 1.75 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.84 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.48 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem added 1.01 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,217.65 won against the US dollar, up 7.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114