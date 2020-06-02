 Back To Top
National

Newly assigned American soldier tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 32

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 21:33       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 21:33
A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (Yonhap)
A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (Yonhap)

An American soldier newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the US Forces Korea said Tuesday.

The latest COVID-19 patient brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 32.

The service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday on a US-government chartered flight, and was in mandatory quarantine at a facility of nearby Camp Humphreys, according to USFK.

After testing positive, he was moved to another facility inside the base reserved for treatment of virus patients, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are screened for the coronavirus and then quarantined for 14 days.

USFK has reported several virus patients among its service personnel who arrived here recently from their home country -- two on Saturday and one on Monday.

"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the soldier being immediately quarantined, and conducted thorough cleaning of the bus and quarantine room," the US military said in a release. (Yonhap)

