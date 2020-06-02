[Graphic News] Medical equipment output tops W7tr in 2019









South Korea‘s output of medical equipment and related materials passed 7 trillion won ($5.7 billion) in 2019 on solid demand for dental treatment products, data showed.



About 7.3 trillion won worth of medical equipment and materials were produced in the country last year, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



The sector’s annualized growth rate far outpaced the 2 percent increase in the country’s gross domestic product for the year.



Dental implant products accounted for the largest share at some 1.4 trillion won, followed by ultrasound diagnostic machines and dermal fillers used in various cosmetics treatments. (Yonhap)







