WeWork names real estate expert as Asia-Pacific director

(WeWork)
Space-as-a-service platform WeWork named Samit Chopra as managing director for its Asia-Pacific operation, it announced Tuesday. Chopra is tasked with overseeing markets including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Based in Singapore, Chopra will be responsible for WeWork Pacific’s profit and loss management, go-to-market strategy, sales leadership, growth and innovation and talent development, according to WeWork.
Chopra has over two decades of experience in the real estate industry. He was formerly at real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle and flexible workspace provider IWG.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)