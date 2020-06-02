 Back To Top
Business

Amorepacific shares ‘ABC Spirit’ pledge with employees worldwide

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:39       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:39
Amorepacific Group Chairman Suh Kyung-bae speaks at a proclamation ceremony at the ##company’s headquarters## in Seoul on Monday. (Amorepacific)
Amorepacific Group Chairman Suh Kyung-bae speaks at a proclamation ceremony at the ##company's headquarters## in Seoul on Monday. (Amorepacific)

Amorepacific Group, a leading cosmetics firm here, said Tuesday it has set a new action principle “ABC Spirit” for employees in South Korea and around the world to share.

Holding a proclamation ceremony at the Seoul headquarter in Seoul on Monday, the company’s Chairman Suh Kyung-bae announced the “five action plans” connected with the ABC spirit, to its employees in both South Korea and overseas branches.

“I will do my best to get through this period of change by putting the health and safety of the employees as the utmost priority,” Suh said during the event, which was broadcast live on YouTube.

“The five action principles that we have mulled for a long time, will provide the direction we, as members of Amorepacific Group, should go wherever we are, whatever we do, and whoever we are with.”

The five action principles are: Customers first; Be the first and the best; Collaborate with an open mind; Respect differences; Act with integrity.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
