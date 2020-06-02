 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Lee Nak-yon slips in polls, but maintains big lead over rivals for presidency

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:19       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 17:19
Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)
Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)

Former Prime Minister Rep. Lee Nak-yon slipped in favorability ratings as a potential presidential candidate, but retained the top spot for the 12th consecutive month, a poll showed Tuesday.

The lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea saw his support drop to 34.3 percent, down 5.9 percentage points from the previous month, according to pollster RealMeter.

Lee lost support most noticeably in Gangwon Province, where 25.7 percent of voters said they favored him, down 11.9 percentage points, the poll showed.

By age group, voters in their 20s showed the biggest decline of 11.5 percentage points, totaling 23.5 percent.

Preference for Lee among survey participants who categorized themselves as progressives also dropped by 8.5 percentage points at 52.7 percent, the poll showed.

The survey, commissioned by online media outlet Oh My News, was conducted among 2,537 eligible voters between May 25-29 nationwide and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Despite the dip, Lee nudged Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who came in second for the second consecutive month, by a large margin of 20.1 percentage points, according to the poll.

Former main opposition United Future Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn, who stepped down upon the party’s defeat in parliamentary elections, ranked third at 6.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points.

Prominent conservative politician Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, who is currently an independent, trailed behind garnering 6.4 percent preference, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the minor People’s Party, and former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, according to the poll.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114