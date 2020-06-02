[Monitor] Stock values of South Korea’s rich change upon COVID-19

The ranking of South Korea’s richest people by their stock value changed drastically upon the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released by CEOScore showed.
The corporate information company analyzed individual investors holding shares in 2,353 listed firms.
The combined stock value of the 100 richest investors reached 92.8479 trillion won ($76 billion).
Stock values held by those leading companies in bio fields and non-face-to-face contact businesses increased significantly.
While the value of shares held by top two leaders of Samsung Electronics declined, they remained the richest and the second-richest investors with 15.1017 trillion won and 6.7743 trillion won, respectively.
