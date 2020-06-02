[Monitor] Stock values of South Korea’s rich change upon COVID-19

The ranking of South Korea’s richest people by their stock value changed drastically upon the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released by CEOScore showed.The corporate information company analyzed individual investors holding shares in 2,353 listed firms.The combined stock value of the 100 richest investors reached 92.8479 trillion won ($76 billion).Stock values held by those leading companies in bio fields and non-face-to-face contact businesses increased significantly.While the value of shares held by top two leaders of Samsung Electronics declined, they remained the richest and the second-richest investors with 15.1017 trillion won and 6.7743 trillion won, respectively.