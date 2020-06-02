 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' agency Big Hit opens online global audition

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 11:50       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 11:50
(Big Hit Entertainment-Yonhap)
(Big Hit Entertainment-Yonhap)

Big Hit Entertainment, the record label and management agency of K-pop giants BTS, has opened an online global audition program for 2020, the company said Tuesday.

Big Hit announced on its official website and social media accounts that it started receiving online applications on Monday for the 2020 Big Hit Global Audition aimed at creating a new boy band that will hopefully achieve the global fame of BTS.

The company will receive applications until July 10, with the deadline for the United States on the separate later date of July 31. Those eligible to apply are males born after the year 2003.

Last year, Big Hit's representatives traveled to eight different regions and countries, including the US, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Bangkok and Hong Kong, to unearth new talent with strong potential.

This year, however, Big Hit adopted an online program due to health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also opened the audition to all nationalities.

Applicants are to submit any type of content that can highlight their potential in any show business field. Last year, applicants had to select among the five categories of vocals, rap, dance, acting and modeling to apply.

Additional details are available on Big Hit's website and social media accounts.

Founded by producer Bang Si-hyuk, nicknamed Hitman, in 2005, Big Hit has grown into a global entertainment powerhouse, thanks to the massive success of boy band BTS.

The company's operating profit for the fiscal year 2019 reached 98.7 billion won ($80.5 million), bigger than the combined operating profit of the top three K-pop agencies -- SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment. The company plans to go public on South Korea's stock exchange within the year. (Yonhap)
