 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea's main paper highlights leader Kim's love for people

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2020 - 10:39       Updated : Jun 2, 2020 - 10:39
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)

North Korea's main newspaper stressed leader Kim Jong-un's devotion and love for his people Tuesday as the impoverished country struggles amid the double whammy of coronavirus concerns and deepening economic woes.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, carried the message in an editorial on its front page, saying Kim focuses on "prioritizing and showing ardent love towards his people." A monthly magazine by the party also published the editorial.

"Our marshal's political belief is that any behavior that tries to reign on people and violates the interests of the people should be punished regardless of their position and contribution to the country," it said.

The paper then touted Kim's swift response to the coronavirus, such as holding a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to declare the launch of a national emergency system in February.

It also urged people to follow juche (self-reliance) with no exceptions or compromise, saying Kim's political belief is to "never trade the country's dignity for a pot of rice or money."

The article is seen as a warning toward officials to tighten their social and moral discipline while allaying public grievances as efforts to prevent an outbreak of the virus in the North have been ongoing for nearly four months in an economy already faltering under international sanctions.

The North has jointly published editorials in the past to urge its people to tighten their disciple and emphasize self-reliance at times of growing international and domestic pressure.

Pyongyang's state media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since its leader said in December that he expects no easing in sanctions from the United States and called for a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114