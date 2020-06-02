Moon accepts Trump's invitation to G7 summit

Presidents Moon and Trump (Yonhap)



SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to a G7 summit slated for later this year, reaffirming Seoul's commitment to playing a global role in the fields of quarantine and the economy, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



In their 15-minute telephone conversation, Trump said G7's outdated system does not represent the current international security situation. He said the US, host of this year's G7 summit, is seeking to expand the forum to G11 or G12, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.



Trump earlier told reporters that he would like to invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to the session that the US is planning to host around the UN General Assembly in September.



Trump asked about Moon's view on the plan. Moon hailed it and expressed his gratitude for the invitation.



"I am willing to accept it and South Korea will play the role that it can over quarantine and the economy," he was quoted as telling Trump.



If G7 takes place in an expanded and face-to-face format this year, as Trump has suggested, it would be a milestone in preparations for the post-coronavirus era, he added. It would also suggest that the world is returning to a normal life and economy, Moon said.



He then agreed that the current G7 system is limited in responding to international problems and finding solutions.



It is an "appropriate" measure to invite the four nations in addition, he said. The two leaders also discussed the issue of including Brazil as well, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Moon said Brazil deserves to be a member, given the size of its population, economy and regional representation.



Moon and Trump also talked about the successful launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule that on the weekend delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.



Moon described it as a "wonderful" thing to have implanted a "big dream" in mankind.



The White House issued a brief readout after the call.



"The two leaders discussed a range of economic and national security issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and restoring the strength of the global economy," it said. "President Trump and President Moon also discussed progress toward convening the G7 later this year."



The conversation was the second time in about six weeks that the leaders spoke to each other over the phone. (Yonhap)