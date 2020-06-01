 Back To Top
National

Newly assigned American soldier tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 31

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 20:06       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 20:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
An American soldier newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, the US Forces Korea said Monday.

The latest COVID-19 patient brought the total number of infections among troops, their families and those working for the US military here to 31.

The service member arrived at Incheon International Airport on Saturday on a commercial flight, and was transported to mandatory quarantine at a facility on Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to USFK.

After testing positive, she was moved to another facility inside the base reserved for virus patients for treatment, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are screened for the coronavirus and then quarantined for 14 days. (Yonhap)
