 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Online BTS concert to be available with 'multi-view' service

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 19:39       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 19:39
An online concert by K-pop boy group BTS, scheduled for later this month, will come with a "multi-view" feature, its agency said Monday.

Big Hit Entertainment said the septet's fan group, widely known as Army, will be able to enjoy the livestreaming event, Bang Bang Con the Live, from six different views for a more personalized, immersive experience. The concert is slated for June 14 (Korean time).

The agency offered the same feature developed by Kiswe Mobile, a video technology startup, at the meet-and-greet event in Osaka, Japan, in December.

The band's 2020 world concert series, Map of the Soul Tour, was partly canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The June event comes as the band intensifies its online activities at a time when holding a large-scale offline event is nearly impossible.

Last month, BTS provided free online streaming of its previous concerts, eight in total, in order to reach out to fans under self-quarantine. A total of 2.24 million fans connected to the two-day livestreaming event. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114