Online BTS concert to be available with 'multi-view' service

An online concert by K-pop boy group BTS, scheduled for later this month, will come with a "multi-view" feature, its agency said Monday.



Big Hit Entertainment said the septet's fan group, widely known as Army, will be able to enjoy the livestreaming event, Bang Bang Con the Live, from six different views for a more personalized, immersive experience. The concert is slated for June 14 (Korean time).



The agency offered the same feature developed by Kiswe Mobile, a video technology startup, at the meet-and-greet event in Osaka, Japan, in December.



The band's 2020 world concert series, Map of the Soul Tour, was partly canceled or postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The June event comes as the band intensifies its online activities at a time when holding a large-scale offline event is nearly impossible.



Last month, BTS provided free online streaming of its previous concerts, eight in total, in order to reach out to fans under self-quarantine. A total of 2.24 million fans connected to the two-day livestreaming event. (Yonhap)