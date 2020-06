BC Card’s QR code payment available at 7-Eleven

Card processing firm BC Card said Monday that its QR code payment system will be available at 7-Eleven convenience stores, operated by retail firm Korea Seven.Korea Seven, a subsidiary of retail giant Lotte Group, currently runs approximately 10,000 stores across the nation.With the new partnership, the card company now has five big names in the convenience store segment -- GS25, CU, 7-Eleven, EMart24 and Ministop -- as partners to nurture the mobile payment system, BC Paybooc QR Code.After registering credit or debit cards on the BC Paybooc app, users can pay for purchases at checkouts by scanning a QR code in the mobile app.As a promotional event, Paybooc users can receive up to a 50 percent discount on ready-to-eat lunch box products this month, while the company offers a 500 won ($0.41) discount for every purchase per day with a monthly limit of 2,500 won.“The Paybooc QR code payment solution is now available at some 45,000 convenience stores run by the five major brands across the nation” said Jang Gil-dong, the marketing chief of the card company. “BC Card will spare no efforts to offer differentiated payment services for consumers.”By Kim Young-won ( wone0102@heraldcorp.com