Finance

BC Card’s QR code payment available at 7-Eleven

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 17:48       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 17:50

Card processing firm BC Card said Monday that its QR code payment system will be available at 7-Eleven convenience stores, operated by retail firm Korea Seven.

Korea Seven, a subsidiary of retail giant Lotte Group, currently runs approximately 10,000 stores across the nation.

With the new partnership, the card company now has five big names in the convenience store segment -- GS25, CU, 7-Eleven, EMart24 and Ministop -- as partners to nurture the mobile payment system, BC Paybooc QR Code.

After registering credit or debit cards on the BC Paybooc app, users can pay for purchases at checkouts by scanning a QR code in the mobile app.

As a promotional event, Paybooc users can receive up to a 50 percent discount on ready-to-eat lunch box products this month, while the company offers a 500 won ($0.41) discount for every purchase per day with a monthly limit of 2,500 won.

“The Paybooc QR code payment solution is now available at some 45,000 convenience stores run by the five major brands across the nation” said Jang Gil-dong, the marketing chief of the card company. “BC Card will spare no efforts to offer differentiated payment services for consumers.”

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
