LS C&S develops app to recommend customized cables

LS Cable & System’s mobile application, ConnectLS, that recommends cables (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System said Monday it has developed a mobile application that allows users to find cables even without professional knowledge.
The app called ConnectLS recommends most suitable cables for users with a couple of touches instead of calculating allowable current considering various conditions, LS C&S said.
There are hundreds of types of cables used in power transmission networks, construction and industrial sites. ConnectLS recommends cables when a user selects various conditions such as the number and length of cables, voltage, arrangement, depth of burial and temperature, according to the company.
LS C&S expects that the app would particularly be useful for small-sized construction sites. The wrong selection of cables can cause accidents, such as short circuit and fire, the firm said.
The cable maker plans to provide customized services using big data by collecting customer information through the app. Cables will also be purchased online in the future.
“We plan to innovate business models by applying big data, internet of things and artificial intelligence into cable business in line with the firm’s digital transformation strategies,” said LS C&S CEO Myung Roe-hyun.
