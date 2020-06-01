 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LS C&S develops app to recommend customized cables

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Jun 1, 2020 - 15:22
LS Cable & System’s mobile application, ConnectLS, that recommends cables (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System’s mobile application, ConnectLS, that recommends cables (LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System said Monday it has developed a mobile application that allows users to find cables even without professional knowledge.

The app called ConnectLS recommends most suitable cables for users with a couple of touches instead of calculating allowable current considering various conditions, LS C&S said.

There are hundreds of types of cables used in power transmission networks, construction and industrial sites. ConnectLS recommends cables when a user selects various conditions such as the number and length of cables, voltage, arrangement, depth of burial and temperature, according to the company.

LS C&S expects that the app would particularly be useful for small-sized construction sites. The wrong selection of cables can cause accidents, such as short circuit and fire, the firm said.

The cable maker plans to provide customized services using big data by collecting customer information through the app. Cables will also be purchased online in the future.

“We plan to innovate business models by applying big data, internet of things and artificial intelligence into cable business in line with the firm’s digital transformation strategies,” said LS C&S CEO Myung Roe-hyun. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114